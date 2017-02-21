Drew Peterson suddenly in federal custody

Former Bolingbrook police officer Drew Peterson arrives for court in Joliet on May 8, 2009. Peterson has been transferred out of the Illinois prison system and is now listed in a federal Bureau of Prisons database. Peterson's attorney, Steve Greenberg, told the Chicago Sun-Times he doesn’t know why Peterson was transferred, but he’s been told his client is at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. | AP file photo

Notorious wife killer Drew Peterson is in federal custody — and out of Illinois.

But authorities aren’t saying much else about Peterson’s abrupt exit from the state’s prison system. His attorney, Steve Greenberg, told the Chicago Sun-Times he doesn’t know why Peterson has been transferred, but he’s been told his client is at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

A source confirmed Peterson is now in the hands of the feds. His name appears on the Bureau of Prisons’ website, but it lists him as “not in BOP custody.” Peterson’s name also appears on the Illinois Department of Corrections’ website, though it identifies him as a temporary resident.

IDOC spokeswoman Nicole Wilson said Peterson “has been transferred out of IDOC custody.” But she declined to discuss the details, citing safety and security concerns.

No federal charges appear to have been filed against Peterson. He is already serving a 38-year prison sentence for killing his third wife, Kathleen Savio, as well as a 40-year sentence for trying to arrange the murder of Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow. The 63-year-old Peterson’s anticipated release date is May 7, 2081.

Peterson had been serving his time at the downstate Menard Correctional Center. His murder-for-hire conviction came after a fellow inmate there wore a wire and recorded conversations he had with Peterson.

For nearly a decade, Peterson has also been suspected in the demise of his fourth wife, Stacy, who vanished without a trace in 2007. No charges have ever been filed in connection with her disappearance, and Peterson has long denied any wrongdoing.