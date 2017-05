Driver arrested after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Forest Park

A driver was arrested for DUI after striking a pedestrian with his vehicle early Sunday in west suburban Forest Park.

The 55-year-old pedestrian was standing on the median of Harlem Avenue near I-290 at 12:50 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle, according to Forest Park Deputy Police Chief Mike Keating.

He was taken in fair condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Keating said.

The driver stayed at the scene and was arrested, Keating said. Charges are pending Monday morning.