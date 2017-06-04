Driver dies after vehicle plunges into Dolphin Lake

A man died last month after his vehicle crashed into Dolphin Lake in south suburban Homewood.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on March 31, a vehicle was traveling north on Governors Highway from 183rd Street when it veered off the roadway in a northwest direction and continued into Dolphin Lake, according to Homewood police.

Two police officers went into the water and, with the help of two firefighters, were able to pull the driver from the vehicle, police said.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Larry Bowen, who lived in Homewood, was taken to South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, where he was pronounced dead that night, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy did not immediately rule on the cause or manner of his death pending further studies.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle, police said. A preliminary investigation indicated Bowen may have had a medical emergency prior to the crash.

The Homewood Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the incident with assistance from the Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team.