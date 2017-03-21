Driver hospitalized after Park Ridge rollover crash

One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash early Tuesday in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

An SUV collided with a semi truck shortly after 4 a.m. at Touhy and Greenwood avenues, according to Park Ridge police. The SUV rolled over during the crash.

No serious injuries were reported, although the female driver of the SUV was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge to be checked out, police said.

The scene of the crash was cleared shortly after 7 a.m., police said. Additional details were not immediately available.