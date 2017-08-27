Driver ignores traffic cones, strikes two Chicago Triathlon cyclists

A driver ignored traffic cones on Lake Shore Drive Sunday morning and struck two bicyclists participating in the Chicago Triathlon on the North Side.

At 7:26 a.m., the 20-year-old woman drove around cones separating lanes for bicyclists participating in the triathlon in the 3700 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago Police.

Her vehicle struck two bicyclists, a 38-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, police said.

The man suffered shoulder and head injuries; and the woman suffered head, neck and shoulder injuries, police said. Both were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where their conditions stabilized.

The driver refused medical attention and was issued citations for negligent driving and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.