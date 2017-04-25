Driver injured in crash near Bensenville

One driver was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon near northwest suburban Bensenville.

The crash between one passenger vehicle and two commercial vehicles happened about 12:30 p.m. at Route 83 and Frontage Road, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

One driver was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to the sheriff’s office. Their gender, age and condition weren’t immediately available.

The Felony Investigative Assistance Team is at the scene. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Det. Jeff Leonard at (630) 407-2400.