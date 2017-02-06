Driver injured in crash with tractor-trailer on I-55 near Lemont

A driver was injured in a crash with a tractor-trailer Friday morning on I-55 near southwest suburban Lemont.

A 2008 Ford was heading north on I-55 just north of Woodward Avenue at 8:03 a.m. when the driver made an improper lane change and struck the tractor-trailer, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of the Ford, whose age and gender weren’t immediately available, was hospitalized, police said.

Two northbound lanes are open as of 1 p.m. to allow traffic north of Woodward Avenue, police said.