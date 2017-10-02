Driver involved in deadly 2015 crash in Evanston sued

The daughter of a 52-year-old north suburban man who was struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a street in Evanston nearly two years ago has filed a lawsuit against the driver.

The suit, filed Friday in Cook County Circuit Court by Charlene Bembea, accuses the driver of negligence and seeks more than $50,000 in damages, according to court documents.

Mircea Bembea of Lincolnwood was walking at 10:23 a.m. June 6, 2015 to cross a street the 800 block of Dodge Avenue when the SUV hit him, Evanston Police Cmdr. Joseph Dugan said.

He was taken to Presence Saint Francis Hospital, where he died at 11:36 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The suit claims the driver was driving her 2004 Lexus SUV too fast for conditions, failed to slow down to avoid striking Bembea and didn’t sound her horn to alert Bembea as he crossed.

The driver, an Evanston woman who was 49 at the time of the crash, stayed at the scene, Dugan said. No charges or citations were issued.