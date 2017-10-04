Driver killed in rollover crash near Waukegan

A man was killed in a rollover crash early Monday near north suburban Waukegan.

The 25-year-old Wisconsin resident was driving a 2007 Buick Lucerne east on Route 120 and speeding when he attempted to veer onto the ramp for eastbound I-94 and lost control about 1:10 a.m., according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The Buick rolled over and the driver was ejected, according to the sheriff’s office. The man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Illinois State Police assisted at the scene. The sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Unit is handling the investigation.