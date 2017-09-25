Driver killed when car goes airborne and lands on its roof in Harvard

A man was killed when he drove through a stop sign and his car went airborne over a berm and landed on its roof Saturday evening in northwest suburban Harvard.

The 39-year-old Wauconda man was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart was eastbound on Hunter Road about 7 p.m. Friday.

The driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of White Oaks Road, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

The car went through the intersection “and over a berm west of the intersection, which resulted in it going airborne and landing on its roof,” a statement fromt he sheriff’s office said.

The driver driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was wearing a seat belt and alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor.

The man’s name was not released as of Monday morning.