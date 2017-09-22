Driver killed when semi trucks collide in Kankakee County

The driver of a semi truck died Thursday afternoon in a crash with another semi truck on Route 57 in the south suburbs.

Jose R. Cardenas, 26, was driving a truck west at 12:39 p.m. on Route 57 near Grant Park in Kankakee County when an eastbound truck crossed over the center line, according to Illinois State Police.

Rodgers was ejected from his truck and pronounced dead at the scene by the Kankakee County coroner’s office, police said. He lived in southwest suburban Bridgeview.

The other driver, a 49-year-old Chicago man, was taken to Riverside Medical Center in Bourbonnais, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

He was issued a citation for improper lane usage, police said.