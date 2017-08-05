Driver killed when vehicle crashes into tree near Woodstock

A driver was killed when a vehicle struck a tree and caught fire early Sunday near northwest suburban Woodstock.

The car was heading south in the 1500 block of Lamb Road in unincorporated Hartland Township about 3:40 a.m. when it left the road while navigating a curve, collided with a tree and caught fire, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

The driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not yet been identified, according to the sheriff’s office. Because of the damage to the vehicle, it is not known if the airbags deployed or a seat belt was used.

The sheriff’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating.