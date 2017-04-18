Driver pulled from car in St. Charles river

A driver was pulled from a car that had plunged into a river Monday night in a park in west suburban St. Charles.

Rescue crews were dispatched at 9:38 p.m. to a report of a car in Fox River at Pottawatomie Park, 801 N. Second Ave., according to statement from the St. Charles Fire Department.

They found a car in the water with one person still inside, fire officials said. Police officers went into the water and broke out the rear window of the vehicle to gain access to the driver.

She was pulled from the car and taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva, fire officials said. She was the only occupant in the vehicle, which was eventually removed from the river.