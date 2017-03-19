Driver seriously injured in Eisenhower Expressway crash

A driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on the Eisenhower Expressway on the Near West Side.

About 11:45 p.m., a car hit the wall in the inbound lanes of I-290 near Canal Street, then ricocheted into the wall on the other side of the expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver, a man thought to be 19 or 20 years old, was ejected from the vehicle and taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. He was the only occupant of the car and no other injuries were reported.

All inbound lanes of the expressway were temporarily closed to traffic, but everything was reopen by about 3 a.m. Sunday, police said.