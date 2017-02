Driver shot in East Garfield Park

A man was shot while driving early Friday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Another car, a blue four-door, pulled up alongside the 22-year-old about 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Van Buren, and someone inside it opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was hit in the arm, and he kept driving to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooting was thought to be gang-related.