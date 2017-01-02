Driver, student injured in school bus crash in Schaumburg

Two people, including a student, were hurt when a school bus was struck by two vehicles at an icy intersection Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

The bus was stopped in the left turn lane at Schaumburg and Meacham roads at 8:18 a.m. when a vehicle trying to make a right turn slid into it, according to Schaumburg police. A second vehicle, traveling behind the first but going a little faster, also struck the bus.

The bus driver was taken with non-life-threatening injuries to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, police said. One of the three students the bus was also taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Police said the intersection was extremely icy.

Neither of the other drivers were injured, police said. Both were issued citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.