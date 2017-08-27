Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Bishop Ford crash

The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a tree Sunday evening on the Bishop Ford near South Holland was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle crashed into a tree about 6:25 p.m. on southbound Interstate 94 near 159th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries, and the vehicle passenger had no apparent injuries, police said. Their ages and genders were unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said. Additional information was not immediately available.