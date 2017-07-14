Driver who left scene of Woodlawn crash sought by police

Chicago Police are searching for the driver of a blue 2003 Jeep Liberty that left the scene of a serious crash July 7 in the Woodlawn neighborhood. | Stock photo provide by Chicago Police

Chicago Police are searching for the driver of a stolen Jeep who left the scene of a crash last week in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

About 7:45 p.m. July 7, a blue-colored, 2003 Jeep Liberty was headed east on 62nd Street when it collided at high speed with a white Hyundai at Woodlawn Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

A 29-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Hyundai was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said. The driver, a 21-year-old woman, was treated for “minor injuries.”

The male driver of the stolen Jeep, as well as other occupants, ran away after the collision, police said.

The Sun-Times previously reported the Jeep was being rented by the police department as a non-emergency vehicle, according to police spokesman Frank Giancamilli.

The Jeep was stolen between 3:30 and 9 a.m. the morning of the crash in the 9900 block of South Peoria, police said. Broken glass was found in the spot where the vehicle had been parked.

The vehicle was not marked and did not have equipment inside that would have alerted the thief it was being used by police, Giancamilli said.

Giancamilli could not say what the vehicle was being used for.

Anyone with information, video evidence or who witnessed the collision was asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.