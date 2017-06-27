Driver who ran from fiery fatal River North crash commits suicide

A Chicago police officer surveys the wreckage of a fiery crash on the Ontario Street feeder ramp early Monday. | Network Video Productions

The driver who ran from a fiery crash early Monday in River North that killed his passenger was later found dead in his apartment after apparently committing suicide, according to a police source.

About 1:30 a.m. Monday, a 2009 Nissan coupe was speeding west in the 400 block of West Ontario when it struck a utility pole at Orleans, causing the car to spin out and burst into flames, according to Chicago Police.

A passenger in the car, 21-year-old Alejandra Damian of Joliet, was pulled from the wreck and pronounced dead at the scene at 1:40 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Damian, known to friends as “Aly,” was a student at DePaul University, and worked as a waitress at the Vertigo Sky Lounge and Cerise Rooftop, according to her Facebook page.

A GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral and memorial expenses had raised nearly $10,000 towards a $15,000 goal in just 15 hours as of Tuesday morning.

An autopsy found she died of multiple injuries from an automobile striking a fixed object, and her death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, jumped out of the car and ran away, according to a police source.

He was found dead in his apartment in the 1800 block of North Wood Street, and pronounced dead at 6:23 p.m. Monday, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. A police source said he hanged himself.

The Ontario Street feeder ramp to the Kennedy Expressway was closed for about eight hours after the crash for the investigation and cleanup.