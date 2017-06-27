The driver who ran from a fiery crash early Monday in River North that killed his passenger was later found dead in his apartment after apparently committing suicide, according to a police source.

About 1:30 a.m. Monday, a 2009 Nissan coupe was speeding west in the 400 block of West Ontario when it struck a utility pole at Orleans, causing the car to spin out and burst into flames, according to Chicago Police.

A passenger in the car, 21-year-old Alejandra Damian of Joliet, was pulled from the wreck and pronounced dead at the scene at 1:40 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Alejandra ‘Aly’ Damian | Facebook

Damian, known to friends as “Aly,” was a student at DePaul University, and worked as a waitress at the Vertigo Sky Lounge and Cerise Rooftop, according to her Facebook page.

A GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral and memorial expenses had raised nearly $10,000 towards a $15,000 goal in just 15 hours as of Tuesday morning.

An autopsy found she died of multiple injuries from an automobile striking a fixed object, and her death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, jumped out of the car and ran away, according to a police source.

He was found dead in his apartment in the 1800 block of North Wood Street, and pronounced dead at 6:23 p.m. Monday, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. A police source said he hanged himself.

The Ontario Street feeder ramp to the Kennedy Expressway was closed for about eight hours after the crash for the investigation and cleanup.

The crash scene in the 400 block of West Ohio. | ABC7 Chicago via Twitter