Driver’s back window shot out on Kennedy Expressway on NW Side

A driver’s back window was shot out during a road-rage incident Tuesday morning on the Kennedy Expressway on the Northwest Side.

The victim’s vehicle was shot at on the I-90 northbound ramp to Kimball Avenue about 10:45 a.m., according to Illinois State Police. The back window was broken, but the driver was not wounded.

The shooter, a male, was driving a blue Mercedes Benz SUV, according to police. He exited the expressway at Kimball after the shooting.

Police believe the shooting happened after a road-rage incident between the victim and the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call ISP at (847) 294-4400.