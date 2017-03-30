Duckworth, Durbin to oppose Gorsuch Supreme Court nomination

WASHINGTON – Illinois Democratic Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin will oppose the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch and will join other Democrats in an anticipated filibuster.

Duckworth noted that Gorsuch never met with her to discuss his confirmation in announcing her no vote on Thursday.Gorsuch met with Durbin,a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, last month.’

The GOP-controlled panel is expected to advance Gorsuch’s nomination to the full Senate after an expected party-line vote on Monday.

On Thursday, Durbin was among the Democrat senators writing to Gorsuch and the Judicial Crisis Network, a group running ads to support his confirmation asking for the disclosure of its donors.

Earlier this week, Durbin said he will vote against Gorsuch, “the man Donald Trump urgently wants on the Supreme Court. That should give many Americans pause, and it certainly gives pause to me. I cannot support the nomination of Neil Gorsuch. I will vote no when his nomination comes before the Judiciary Committee next week, I will vote no on cloture, and I’ll oppose his nomination on the Senate floor.”

On Thursday, Duckworth said, “When Judge Gorsuch was nominated, I shared my concerns with his predilection for putting corporate profits ahead of people time and again, as well as with his troubling rulings on disability rights, civil rights, reproductive rights and other issues.

“Judge Gorsuch had several opportunities to explain himself, his past positions and his judicial philosophy, but he did not. Earning a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court requires much more than a genial demeanor and an ability to artfully dodge even the most pointed of questions. In his four days of confirmation hearings, Judge Gorsuch did not show any ability to alleviate my concerns. I cannot vote to confirm him.

“Despite the President and Republican leadership’s efforts to rush a process they were all too happy to see halted just a few months ago, I take seriously my constitutional responsibility as a United States Senator to offer the President my informed consent. Unfortunately, Judge Gorsuch has not made the effort to meet with me in person to answer the serious questions I have about his record and he in fact cancelled a meeting we had previously scheduled. I refuse to vote to end debate on a nominee who refuses to provide any answers to my questions.”