Duckworth, Krishnamoorthi, Schneider sworn into Congress today

U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., addresses the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2012. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON – The new Congress convenes on Tuesday with three Illinois Democrats being sworn in: Tammy Duckworth will be the new Illinois Senator while Brad Schneider and Raja Krishnamoorthi join the House of Representatives.

Vice President Joe Biden gives Duckworth and other new senators the oath of office on Tuesday, as one of his last official acts before leaving office on Jan. 20.

The 114th Congress ends at noon as new and re-elected members of the 115th Congress are sworn in to begin their terms.

Duckworth moves up from the House after defeating Sen. Mark Kirk R-Ill.

Krishnamoorthi replaces Duckworth as the lawmaker from the northwest suburban 8th congressional district.

Schneider returns to the House to represent the north suburban 10th congressional district after a two-year absence. Schneider beat Rep. Bob Dold R-Ill., in their 2016 November rematch. Dold defeated Schneider in 2014. Schneider beat Dold in 2012. Schneider and Dold each will have two 10th district terms.

There are no new Illinois Republicans joining the congressional delegation.The House and Senate are controlled by Republicans.

Illinois has 18 members of Congress. In the 115th Congress Duckworth joins Sen. Dick Durbin D-Ill.

The Illinois House Delegation for the 115th Congress

District Member