DUI charges filed for crash that killed siblings in Maywood

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with DUI and reckless homicide following a crash that killed two siblings in west suburban Maywood.

Janay C. Hatley, of Maywood, was charged with two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in an accident and death and two counts of reckless homicide, Maywood police announced Thursday. Hatley was expected to appear in bond court Friday.

The crash happened at 3:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Ninth Avenue, police said. Hatley was speeding north on Ninth Avenue in a 2004 GMC Envoy when she crashed into a vehicle pulling out of a driveway.

Two people inside the second vehicle—22-year-old Charlaine M. Shelton and 26-year-old Martrail D. Shelton—were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where they were pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The Sheltons, who were brother and sister, also both lived in Maywood.

Autopsies on Wednesday showed they both died of multiple blunt force injuries suffered in the crash, according to the medical examiner’s office. Both of their deaths were ruled accidents.

Hatley tried to run away, but was taken into custody after a brief altercation, police said.