DuPage County Clerk employee charged with stealing bail money

A former employee of the DuPage County Clerk of the Circuit Court was charged Tuesday with stealing $375 from the clerk’s office.

Ronald Marcelin, a 30-year-old North Aurora resident, stole $375 in cash of posted bail money received by the clerk’s office on May 9, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

An arrest warrant was issued for Marcelin on Monday, and he turned himself in to DuPage County authorities Tuesday afternoon, the state’s attorney’s office said. He was released after posting $100 bond.

Marcelin was charged with one count of theft not exceeding $500 from a government institution, and one count of official misconduct, the state’s attorney’s office said.

“What Mr. Marcelin is accused of doing is, in essence, stealing from the citizens of DuPage County,” DuPage County State’s attorney Robert B. Berlin said. “When viewed through this lens, the allegations become particularly troubling and will not be tolerated.”