DuPage County Courthouse evacuated when construction dust trips alarm

Nearly 3,000 workers were evacuated from the DuPage COunty Courthouse in Wheaton on Monday morning. | dupageco.org

The DuPage County Courthouse was temporarily evacuated Monday morning dust from construction worker apparently set off a fire alarm.

“An activated fire alarm in the courthouse forced a full evacuation of the building,” Undersheriff Frank Bibbiano ssaid in a statement.

Construction workers were on the third floor about 9:45 a.m. when “construction dust entered the ventilation system causing a fire alarm to activate,” he said.

“Per our protocols a full facility evacuation was conducted and the Wheaton Fire Department responded,” Administrative Chief Jim Kruse said in the statement.

Sheriff’s deputies conducted the evacuation of about 2,750 people, authorities said.

“I can report that the evacuation concluded without any injuries at approximately 10:15 a.m. and the courthouse was reopened,” Kruse said