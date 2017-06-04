DuPage County sheriffs capture man on Most Wanted list

A west suburban man on the DuPage County Sheriff’s Most Wanted List was captured Wednesday.

Kutayba Al Sumarrai was taken into custody Wednesday on a felony warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

Al Sumarrai has been hiding from police since mid-March, according to the statement. He had been staying with associates in Naperville.

The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force tracked Al Sumarrai to an apartment complex in unincorporated Naperville Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Al Sumarrai, 26, of Wheaton, is being held in the DuPage County Jail without bond.