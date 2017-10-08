Durbin, Duckworth officially OK Lausch for U.S. Attorney in Chicago

WASHINGTON – Illinois Democratic Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth sent their official approval to the Senate Judiciary Committee, a Durbin spokesman said Thursday, clearing the way for a quick approval by the GOP controlled panel.

Lausch, a former federal prosecutor now in private practice, was nominated by President Donald Trump on Aug.3 to be the next U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, based in Chicago.

Durbin and Duckworth both signed “blue slips” and sent them to the committee – a necessary thumbs up from the home state senators crucial to the confirmation of a nominee. The two Democrats told the White House Lausch passed muster with them before he was tapped last week.

Lausch’s nomination is expected to be taken up by the Senate panel next month – and if no issues arise – and so far there are none – he is on the road to confirmation.