Durbin, Duckworth warn of ‘breakdown’ in U.S. attorney search

Illinois' two U.S. senators, Dick Durbin (left) and Tammy Duckworth, have sent a letter to Rep. John Shimkus (center) saying the process for selecting a new U.S. attorney in Chicago has broken down. | File photos

With the search for Chicago’s new U.S. attorney now underway, Illinois’ Democratic senators are slamming Republican U.S. Rep. John Shimkus for breaking with the state’s bipartisan tradition for nominating people to federal posts.

Right on the heels of Monday’s resignation of U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon, U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth have fired off a letter to Shimkus, the downstate congressman expected to recommend a new U.S. attorney to President Donald Trump.

A short time later, Shimkus’ spokesman expressed surprise at hearing about the letter through the press.

In the letter, the senators note that Shimkus wouldn’t agree last January to follow the “bipartisan approach we have followed for almost twenty years” until he “consulted with the Trump White House and the new Attorney General.” The senators are now calling on Shimkus to renew their discussions.

“After President Trump’s firing last Friday of 46 U.S. Attorneys, including Northern District of Illinois U.S. Attorney Zach Fardon, there is a timely need to provide Illinoisans with clarity on how the process for recommending nominees will move forward,” Durbin and Duckworth wrote in a letter to Shimkus.

Shimkus spokesman Jordan Haverly responded that “we have no reason to believe that this can’t be a bipartisan, collaborative and inclusive process.” When asked specifically how the process will play out, Haverly said only one person will recommend a U.S. attorney for Chicago, and that’s Trump. But before that happens, he said, Shimkus will “listen to a lot of people.”

“(Shimkus) is going to make the best recommendation he can for who the president should appoint to root out corruption and stop the violence in Chicago,” Haverly said.

Durbin and Duckworth also questioned why a representative of Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office was involved in the conversation about the next U.S. attorney.

“The governor of Illinois has no authority when it comes to choosing federal prosecutors and judges,” the senators wrote. “In fact, recent history suggests we should make every effort to avoid even an appearance of impropriety when it comes to the selection of federal prosecutors.”

A spokesperson for Rauner had no immediate comment.

Fardon’s tenure came to an abrupt end Monday after Attorney General Jeff Sessions last week asked 46 U.S. attorneys appointed during former President Barack Obama’s administration to resign. Fardon was one of them. Joel Levin is now the acting U.S. attorney in Chicago while the search for Fardon’s replacement plays out.

Contributing: Tina Sfondeles