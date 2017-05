Reports of weapon inside DuSable High School unfounded

No weapon was found after DuSable High School in the Bronzeville neighborhood was locked down and searched following reports of an armed person in the school.

About 2:45 p.m., police were at the school investigating the reports, according to Chicago Police. No injuries were reported.

By 5 p.m., police determined there was no active shooter and the lockdown was lifted, police said. Canines were at the school to conduct a final search.

Police said the incident might have stemmed from a prank call.