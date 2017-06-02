Editorial: Ordinary Americans’ nest eggs in line for hit by Trump

An executive order President Donald Trump signed Friday threatens to take a bite out of ordinary Americans’ retirement savings.

A “fiduciary rule” set to go into effect in April would have required professional retirement advisers to recommend investments that were in the best interests of their clients, rather than those that paid the biggest commissions and fees to the advisers. For example, a broker couldn’t surreptitiously sell a high-fee mutual fund if an identical fund was much cheaper.

EDITORIAL

Palming off higher-cost investments is what was happening all around America. Under that system, savers were losing an estimated $17 billion a year — money that should have been in their nest eggs but instead was lining the pockets of financial advisers. Just an extra percentage point or two in fees each year can drain a shocking share from savings when it’s time to retire.

Unfortunately, that’s the system Trump seems to want to bring back. The executive order he signed will delay implementation of the fiduciary rule for 90 days while it is reviewed by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Some Republican lawmakers make two arguments against the fiduciary rule, arguments that are contradictory with each other. First, they say the middle class won’t be able to get financial advice if advisers aren’t cashing in on hidden fees. Second, they argue that many firms are moving toward the best-interest standard on their own.

But if the advice the middle class has been getting isn’t any good, what’s the point of keeping that system? And if firms are moving in the direction of the best-interest standard anyway, what’s the harm of codifying that into law?

The fiduciary rule was the result of a thorough and cautious effort at reform. It took eight years to develop, with lengthy negotiations among regulators, consumer advocates, industry representatives, lawmakers and others. Some 3,000 public comments were filed.

Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council and former president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs, oddly vilified the fiduciary rule by saying, “It is like putting only healthy food on the menu.”

Cohn, who pocketed $285 million on his way out the door from Goldman Sachs, might not understand how much a few thousand extra dollars means to the average retiree. We’re guessing most people really do want only “healthy” investment options. Unlike junk food, which can be a fleeting pleasure, there’s nothing appetizing about investments laden with opaque costs.

On Friday, when he also signed an order to review the Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, Trump — perhaps envisioning new revenues for Wall Street — said, “Doesn’t get much better than that, right?”

If you’re an average American, what’s “better” is a retirement fund that actually has a few bucks in it.

