Teenage boy dies 2 days after Belmont Cragin shooting

A 15-year-old boy died Saturday, two days after being shot Thursday night in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Xavier Soto was with a 16-year-old boy at 8:03 p.m. Thursday in the 4900 block of West George when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired multiple shots, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Soto was shot in the head and in critical condition, police said. The older boy was in serious condition after being shot in the buttocks, thigh and arm.

They both were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where Soto was pronounced dead at 4:09 p.m. Saturday, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.