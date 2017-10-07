Eisendrath group takes ‘big step’ toward buying Sun-Times

The Chicago Sun-Times logo is seen between a descending Orleans St. bridge in Chicago. | Sun-Times file photo

An investment group led by former Chicago Ald. Edwin Eisendrath and a coalition of labor unions has secured enough money to buy the Chicago Sun-Times, Eisendrath said Monday evening.

The group met a 5 p.m. deadline set by the U.S. Department of Justice to come forward with proof of funding to operate the newspaper going forward, according to Eisendrath and others close to the transaction.

Bob Reiter, secretary-treasurer of the Chicago Federation of Labor, said the group raised “in excess of $11.2 million.” Eisendrath characterized the move as a “big step” toward saving “an important second voice in Chicago,” one of America’s last two-newspaper cities.

“It’s a big step, an important step, but it’s not the last step,” Eisendrath said. “We still have work to do to finish a transaction.”

The potential ownership group includes the CFL, other local labor unions and about eight individual investors whom Eisendrath declined to identify.

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division is involved in the sale because of an effort announced in May by Tronc Inc., owner of the Chicago Tribune, to buy the Sun-Times and weekly Chicago Reader. Traditionally, the federal government has frowned on a single entity controlling multiple media operations in the same market.

Eisendrath’s group submitted a bid for the paper last month, after the Justice Department required the Sun-Times to publish an advertisement seeking other buyers after Tronc submitted its letter of intent to acquire the Sun-Times, Reader and other assets of Sun-Times parent company Wrapports LLC.

Reiter has said that, if Eisendrath’s group acquired the Sun-Times, the paper would maintain freedom to investigate and report on labor unions.

Both Tronc and Wrapports have said the Tribune and Sun-Times would operate as separate, independent voices if Tronc acquires Wrapports.

The Eisendrath group’s financing was still being verified, and the deal was not expected to close on Monday, the sources said.

Sun-Times Publisher and Editor In Chief Jim Kirk declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Tronc didn’t immediately comment.