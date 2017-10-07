An investment group led by former Chicago Ald. Edwin Eisendrath and a coalition of labor unions has secured enough money to buy the Chicago Sun-Times, Eisendrath said Monday evening.
The group met a 5 p.m. deadline set by the U.S. Department of Justice to come forward with proof of funding to operate the newspaper going forward, according to Eisendrath and others close to the transaction.
Bob Reiter, secretary-treasurer of the Chicago Federation of Labor, said the group raised “in excess of $11.2 million.” Eisendrath characterized the move as a “big step” toward saving “an important second voice in Chicago,” one of America’s last two-newspaper cities.
Eisendrath’s group submitted a bid for the paper last month, after the Justice Department required the Sun-Times to publish an advertisement seeking other buyers after Tronc submitted its letter of intent to acquire the Sun-Times, Reader and other assets of Sun-Times parent company Wrapports LLC.
Reiter has said that, if Eisendrath’s group acquired the Sun-Times, the paper would maintain freedom to investigate and report on labor unions.
Both Tronc and Wrapports have said the Tribune and Sun-Times would operate as separate, independent voices if Tronc acquires Wrapports.
The Eisendrath group’s financing was still being verified, and the deal was not expected to close on Monday, the sources said.
Sun-Times Publisher and Editor In Chief Jim Kirk declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Tronc didn’t immediately comment.