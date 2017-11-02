Elderly couple died of hypothermia in West Pullman home

An elderly couple that was found dead on Friday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South died of hypothermia, according to authorities.

Officers found 93-year-old Inez Diaz and her 88-year-old husband, Patrick Diaz, unresponsive at their home about 9:30 p.m. in the 11800 block of South Normal, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy on Saturday found they died of hypothermia and cold exposure, the medical examiner’s office said. Their deaths were ruled accidents.

Area South detectives were investigating.

They were the 12th and 13th cold deaths of the season.