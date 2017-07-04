Elderly man critically injured in NW Side fire

A man in his 70s was critically injured in a Northwest Side house fire Friday morning in the Big Oaks neighborhood.

Crews were called just before 6 a.m. to the home in the 5000 block of North Oak Park, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The man was found in the living room and taken to Community First Medical Center in critical condition, fire officials said. The fire was put out in about 20 minutes.

The fire appeared to have started in the basement of the home, officials said.

The CPD Bomb and Arson Unit was called to the scene and the cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday morning.