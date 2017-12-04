Elderly man missing from Englewood

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing last month from the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

James Sapp, 70, was last seen March 25 near the 5800 block of South Union, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He is known to frequent the 5500 block of South State, and 55th and the Dan Ryan.

Sapp is described as a 5-foot-11, 167-pound black man with a dark brown complexion, brown eyes and gray hair, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 7474-8274.