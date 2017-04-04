Elderly man with dementia missing from Gary

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who suffers from dementia and went missing from northwest Indiana on Saturday.

George Porter, 78, was last seen at the senior high-rise at 578 Broadway, according to Gary police. He does not own a car.

Porter is described as a 5-foot-6, 119-pound black man who suffers from medical issues, police said. He is bald and was last seen wearing a black suit coat, cream sweater, tan pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Mark Salazar at (219) 881-7431.