Elderly pair assaulted during home invasion, robbery in Belmont Cragin

An 81-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman were assaulted late Thursday during a home invasion and robbery in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 11:47 p.m., one or more male attackers dressed in black broke into the home in the 5400 block of West Henderson Street, hitting the elderly residents in the face, according to Chicago Police.

They grabbed a purse, then ran southbound from the house, police said.

The victims suffered cuts and were taken in good condition to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said. No one was in custody.