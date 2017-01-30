Elderly woman critical after Orland Park fire; 2 cops injured

Two police officers were injured while responding to a fire at an elderly woman’s home that left her in critical condition Monday afternoon in southwest suburban Orland Park.

The woman called for help about 3:30 p.m. after flames had trapped her inside the house on Primrose Court south of Wheeler Drive, according to Ray Hanania, spokesman for the Orland Fire Protection District.

Firefighters found her in the bedroom. She was taken in critical condition to Palos Community Hospital and later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood with burns and smoke inhalation, Hanania said.

The fire, which was contained to the bedroom, was quickly extinguished. Two Orland Park police officers who had gone into the home to look for the woman suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to Palos, Hanania said.

Firefighters also found the woman’s dog, who was in good condition and being cared for by neighbors Monday night.

Smoke detectors inside the home were working at the time, Hanania said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.