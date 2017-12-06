Elderly woman killed, 4 others injured in crash near Hinckley

A 77-year-old woman was killed and four other people were injured in a crash Sunday afternoon in the far western suburbs.

A 61-year-old man was driving a 2006 Toyota Sequoia west on McGirr Road when he did not stop for a stop sign and struck a 2009 Lincoln MKX heading north on Hinckley Road at 1:53 p.m., according to the DeKalb County sheriff’s office.

The front seat passenger in the Toyota, 77-year-old Manivanh Chanhourack of Somonauk, was ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office. She was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Sequoia was also injured and taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva, according to the sheriff’s office. A back seat passenger, a 52-year-old woman, was flown in a helicopter to St. Anthony Hospital in Rockford, where her condition stabilized.

The 67-year-old man driving the Lincoln and his passenger, a 65-year-old woman, both St. Charles residents, were taken to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 61-year-old driver of the Toyota was cited for disobeying a stop sign.