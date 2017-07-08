Elderly woman with dementia reported missing from Marquette Park

Police are searching for a 76-year-old woman with dementia who was last seen Sunday evening in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Bettye Jackson went missing about 5 p.m. Sunday from the 6700 block of South Rockwell, according to an an alert from Chicago Police. She is considered a high-risk missing person because she has dementia.

Jackson is described as a 5-foot-4, 130-pound black woman with brown eyes, gray hair and a dark brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, gray sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call Area Central SVU at (312) 747-8380.