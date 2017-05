‘Electric Dreams’ filming to close Lake Street Saturday night

A block of Lake Street will be closed for filming Saturday night in the West Loop.

The TV series “Electric Dreams” will be filming in Chicago Saturday evening, requiring the closure of Lake between Wacker and Canal from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Eastbound drivers can use Wacker as an alternative during the closure, CDOT said. Pedestrian access to buildings and businesses will remain open during the filming.