Electric wire failure causes cancellation of Metra Electric train

An electrical wire failure is causing problems for commuters on the Metra electric District Line at the height of the evening rush.

Train No. 503, which was scheduled to depart Millennium Station at 4:54 p.m., will not operate following the failure of an electric wire, according to an alert on Metra’s web site.

Train No. 505 will accommodate passengers at intermediate station stops, according to Metra. That train, scheduled to depart Chicago at 5:11 p.m. was operating more than 20 minutes behind schedule.

Train 407, scheduled to depart Chicago at 5:15 p.m., was operating at least 6 minutes behind schedule due to the failure; and Train 707, scheduled to depart at 5:17 p.m., was at least 15 minutes behind schedule.

ALso inbound Train No. 332, scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 5:30 p.m., was running more than 10 minutes behind schedule.