Elgin apartment destroyed by air conditioner fire

An apartment in northwest suburban Elgin was left uninhabitable Monday morning after a wall-mounted air conditioner caught fire and caused $25,000 in damage to the unit.

Crews were called at 9:14 a.m. about the air conditioner on fire in the wall of a second-floor apartment in the 1000 block of Todd Farm Drive, according to a statement from the Elgin Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find high heat, fire and smoke throughout the apartment, officials said. The fire was under control within 12 minutes, and no one was inside the unit at the time.

No injuries were reported, but the fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage to the apartment and its contents, the fire department said. The apartment where the fire started was rendered uninhabitable, but the rest of the units in the building were unaffected.