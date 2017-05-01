Elgin father and son charged with cocaine, marijuana possession

A father and son have been charged with possessing illegal drugs they intended to sell in northwest suburban Elgin.

Travis Charles, 58, and Travis A. Charles, 34, were each charged Thursday with felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

The son was also charged with felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without an FOID card, and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, prosecutors said.

A search warrant was executed Wednesday night at the Charles’ family home in the 600 block of Slade Avenue, prosecutors said. Officers found about 240 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of marijuana, items associated with drug dealing such as plastic bags, a cutting agent, a loaded handgun; and $20,000 in cash.

Both men are being held at the Kane County jail, prosecutors said. Travis A. Charles’ bond was set at $150,000, while Travis Charles’ bond was set at $50,000. They were next scheduled to appear in court Feb. 2.