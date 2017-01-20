Elgin man convicted for possessing kilogram of cocaine

An Elgin man was found guilty Friday of possessing a kilogram of cocaine, which he hid from police in his car.

Carlos Garcia-Perez, 51, was convicted of a felony charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

He will face a sentence between 15 and 60 years, according to the state’s attorney’s office. He remains in Kane County jail where he has been held since his arrest in lieu of a $200,000 bail.

Garcia-Perez prepared to sell a kilogram of cocaine to a police informant for $27,000 in March 2013, prosecutors said. While he was on his way to complete the deal, Carpentersville police stopped the vehicle Garcia-Perez was riding in and served a search warrant. Officers then found a kilogram of cocaine hidden inside the car.

Garcia-Perez, of the 400 block of Dwight Avenue in Elgin, was scheduled to appear in court March 9 and then March 24.