Elgin man drowns in Wisconsin lake

A 71-year-old northwest suburban man drowned Saturday morning in a Wisconsin lake.

A woman called police in West Point, Wisconsin, after she found her husband face down in the water in Lake Wisconsin, according to the Columbia County sheriff’s office.

Divers found John Heidenreich, of Elgin, near his pier by the shoreline, the sheriff’s office said.

The circumstances of his drowning weren’t immediately known.