Elgin man gets 15 years for hiding kilogram of cocaine from cops

An Elgin man who was found guilty in January of possessing and hiding a kilogram of cocaine in his car was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday.

Carlos Garcia-Perez, 51, was convicted of one felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver on Jan. 20, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Garcia-Perez was prepared to sell a kilogram of cocaine to a police informant for $27,000 in March 2013, prosecutors said. While he was on his way to complete the deal, Carpentersville police stopped the vehicle he was riding in and executed a search warrant, police. Officers found the cocaine hidden inside the car.

Judge Linda Abrahamson sentenced Garcia-Perez to 15 years in prison on Tuesday, the state’s attorney office said. By law he must serve at least 75 percent of the sentence, and will receive credit for 1,476 days served in the Kane County Jail, where he has been held since his arrest on a $200,000 bond.

In addition to his sentence, Garcia-Perez was ordered to pay a fine of $46,400, which is what Judge Abrahamson estimated to be the value of the cocaine.