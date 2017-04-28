Elgin man gets 7 years for severely beating girlfriend

Lamount Patrice Emery, 41, was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday for severely beating his girlfriend last summer.

An Elgin man was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday for severely beating his girlfriend last summer.

Lamount Patrice Embry, 41, agreed to the sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm, a Class 2 felony, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. Kane County Judge Donald M. Teggeler accepted the plea.

About 6 p.m. on June 13, 2016, Embry and his girlfriend were standing in the 1200 block of Century Oaks Drive in Elgin when he dragged her across the street, punched her in the face, kicked her in the ribs and broke a bottle over her head, causing a laceration, prosecutors said.

Embry’s criminal record subjected him to enhanced sentencing, prosecutors said. In 1997, he was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X feony, and sentenced to 12 years in prison. He was also convicted in 2011 of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Embry must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence and will receive 320 days served in the Kane County Jail, where he was held since his arrest, prosecutors said.