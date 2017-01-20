Elgin man sentenced to 21 years for armed robbery

A northwest suburban Elgin man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for robbing an undercover police officer during a proposed drug deal.

John E. Dodd, 23, of the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue, pleaded guilty to a felony count of armed robbery and agreed to the sentence Friday, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

About 6 p.m. Jan. 7, 2016, Dodd agreed to sell an undercover officer with the North Central Narcotics Task Force marijuana for $300 in the area of Lincoln and Preston avenues, prosecutors said. When the two met, Dodd brought no marijuana, but got into the officer’s vehicle and asked for the money. A codefendant then stepped up to the vehicle and pointed a gun at the officer and demanded money.

The officer gave the money to Dodd and a struggle ensued over the gun, which went off inside the vehicle, prosecutors said. No one was struck and Dodd and his accomplice ran off and were arrested.

Dodd was given credit for 379 days served in the Kane County Jail. A case against his alleged accomplice is still pending.