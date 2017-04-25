Elmhurst gas station robbed at gunpoint

A gas station was reported robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon in west suburban Elmhurst.

The robbery happened about 4:35 p.m. at a Clark gas station at the corner of Second Street and Addison Avenue, according to village spokeswoman Kassondra Schref.

A man entered the gas station with a handgun, took money and ran away headed south, Schref said. No injuries were reported.

The robber was described as a black man in his early 20s who wore a green surgical mask, light gray hoodie and dark gray pants, Schref said.